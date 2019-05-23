Shiv Sena, BJP candidates lead in Mumbai

The counting for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls begin for the six seats in Mumbai on Thursday, The early morning trends are throwing up leads for the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena candidates in the financial capital. The alliance candidates are leading in Mumbai South, Mumbai North and Mumbai North East. While Gopal Shetty is leading from nearest rival of the Congress, Urmila Matondkar, Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena leading in Mumbai South and Manoj Kotak leading in Mumbai North East, as per the Election Commission of India.

The city is witnessing some prominent names in the fray such as Gopal Shetty, Sanjay Nirupam, Milind Deora, Arvind Sawant, Urmila Matondkar, Priya Dutt and Poonam Mahaja, who are locked in a battle between the two alliances of Congress-NCP and BJP-Shiv Sena. The six seats on offer in the city are Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South.