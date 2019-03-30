Shashi Tharoor’s ‘squeamish’ tweet kicks up row

Move over development issues and political agenda. English vocabulary appears to have taken centre stage in electioneering in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

A seemingly casual tweet by incumbent Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has kicked up a controversy, which his rival candidates latched on to for political mileage. Following a visit to the famed Connemara market in Thiruvananthapuram a few days ago, he tweeted: “Found a lot of enthusiasm at the fish market, even for a squeamishly vegetarian MP!” Claiming that Mr. Tharoor felt “nauseated” by the fisherfolk and their livelihood, both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have accused him of insulting the community and promoting casteism. The MP’s clarification that his was an attempt in self-deprecating humour fell on deaf ears.

The Congress leader went on counter-offensive mode along with the party’s feeder organisation Matsya Thozhilali Congress to organise receptions at Poovar, Puthiyathura and Vizhinjam. No stranger to controversies, Dr. Tharoor has resolved to keep aside the floccinaucinihilipilifications and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobias, at least until the end of the polls.