Lok Sabha Election 2019

Shashi Tharoor’s ‘squeamish’ tweet kicks up row

more-in

The MP’s clarification that his was an attempt in self-deprecating humour fell on deaf ears.

Move over development issues and political agenda. English vocabulary appears to have taken centre stage in electioneering in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

A seemingly casual tweet by incumbent Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has kicked up a controversy, which his rival candidates latched on to for political mileage. Following a visit to the famed Connemara market in Thiruvananthapuram a few days ago, he tweeted: “Found a lot of enthusiasm at the fish market, even for a squeamishly vegetarian MP!” Claiming that Mr. Tharoor felt “nauseated” by the fisherfolk and their livelihood, both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have accused him of insulting the community and promoting casteism. The MP’s clarification that his was an attempt in self-deprecating humour fell on deaf ears.

The Congress leader went on counter-offensive mode along with the party’s feeder organisation Matsya Thozhilali Congress to organise receptions at Poovar, Puthiyathura and Vizhinjam. No stranger to controversies, Dr. Tharoor has resolved to keep aside the floccinaucinihilipilifications and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobias, at least until the end of the polls.

Comments
Related Topics Elections Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2019
Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2019 10:24:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha-2019/shashi-tharoors-squeamish-tweet-kicks-up-row/article26689026.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story