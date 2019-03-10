Lok Sabha Election 2019

Security concerns delay J&K Assembly election

EC says dates will be announced soon

The Election Commission on Sunday said the decision not to announce the schedule for Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir had security reasons.

Referring to the recent terror attacks and increased tension between India and Pakistan, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the electoral body had been continuously assessing the ground situation in J&K, in the context of requirement of central forces and other logistics for the conduct of polls besides the security of candidates. Preparedness of the State administration was also a key factor. The Commission conducted several rounds of review meetings with the State administration and the Home Ministry. He said the Assembly poll schedule would be decided soon.

