Supreme Court agrees to hear BJP candidate Arjun Singh’s plea seeking protection from arrest

BJP leader Arjun Singh. File

BJP leader Arjun Singh. File   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Supreme Court took note of Arjun Singh submissions that he be granted protection from arrest as he wanted to be present during counting of votes on May 23 at Barrackpore in West Bengal.

The Supreme Court on May 22 took note of violence during Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and agreed to hear the plea of BJP candidate from Barrackpore seat seeking protection from arrest in several cases lodged against him by the State police.

A Vacation Bench comprising Arun Mishra and M.R. Shah took note of the submissions of BJP leader Arjun Singh that he be granted protection from arrest as he wanted to be present during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections on May 23 at Barrackpore in West Bengal.

“Violence is taking place there. You [Singh’s counsel] know it very well,” the Bench said while agreeing to hear the plea of BJP candidate at 12:30 p.m. on May 22.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Mr. Singh, said around 20 criminal cases have been lodged against him from April 4 to May 20 due to political vendetta and to ensure that he remains away during counting of votes.

“If I go back without protection I will be arrested. Tomorrow I have to be present at counting,” the senior lawyer said, adding lawyers are on strike in Kolkata.

