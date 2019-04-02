Sambhaji Bhide supporter meets Prakash Ambedkar

Influential Dhangar (shepherd) community leader Gopichand Padalkar, who recently announced his decision to contest as an Independent candidate from Sangli, met with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Monday.

According to sources, Mr. Ambedkar, who is eyeing the sizeable Dhangar vote bank, is thinking of fielding Mr. Padalkar from Sangli which is in the sugar heartland of western Maharashtra.

The meeting has caused ripples as Mr. Padalkar, who campaigned energetically for the BJP in the last Lok Sabha elections, is reported to have congenial ties with octogenarian radical Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide ‘Guruji’, prime accused in orchestrating the Bhima-Koregaon clashes last year.

Given that Bhide, called ‘Guruji’ — who heads the Sangli-based fringe right wing outfit ‘Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan’ — is Mr. Amdedkar’s bitterest adversary, Mr. Padalkar’s probable induction into the VBA is expected to court controversy.

The VBA, which is contesting the polls in alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), had earlier said it would field Jaisingh Shendge, another Dhangar leader who allegedly is not too keen on contesting.

Mr. Padalkar’s entry into the electoral battle is likely spoil the pitch for Sanjay Patil, the sitting BJP MP, and the Swabhimani Paksha candidate Vishal Patil, a grandson of former Chief Minister Vasantdada Patil.

Mr. Padalkar, who campaigned zealously for the BJP in 2014, fell out with the saffron party after being allegedly disillusioned with the Devendra Fadnavis government for not fulfilling its pre-poll promises made to the Dhangar community.

“It is astounding that Prakash Ambedkar, who claims to be the champion of Dalits and minorities, is now considering fielding a candidate [Mr. Padalkar] who is an acolyte of Bhima-Koregaon accused Bhide ‘Guruji’,” Swabhimani Paksha leader Anil Pawar, told The Hindu.

Mr. Pawar further alleged that Mr. Padalkar was reportedly eager to make a contribution of ₹11 lakh to Bhide’s grandiose project to mount a golden throne at Raigad fort in honour of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

According to observers, the community is believed to have a formidable base in Sangli, exceeding more than one lakh voters.

“If Mr. Padalkar is given a ticket from Sangli, then it is the BJP that would be hit harder than the Swabhimani Paksha candidate [Vishal Patil] as the Dhangars, under Mr. Padalkar’s leadership, had campaigned hard for the saffron party in the last general election,” observes a local election watcher.

According to Mr. Pawar, Raju Shetti’s Swabhimani Paksha, which is contesting the elections in alliance with the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is in a strong position in Sangli.

“If Padalkar steps in, he will eat into the BJP’s votes…Vishal Patil, the Paksha candidate will benefit from the ascendancy of the party in two Zilla Parishads as well as that of the Congress in the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad civic body as well as the latter party’s base in Sangli city.

Further, the series of agitations to secure better prices for sugarcane and dairy farmers have ensured that the Swabhimani Paksha has a built a strong base to support Mr. Patil,” he said.

While Sanjay Patil, the BJP’s candidate, had managed to defeat Vishal Patil’s elder brother, Congressman Pratik Patil in the last general election, the former now faces factionalism within the saffron party unit in Sangli.

“Despite his strong base, Sanjay Patil faces raging factionalism within the Sangli BJP as a number of leaders are unhappy with him. Most notable, the faction led by BJP leader Prithviraj Deshmukh, himself an aspirant for the Sangli seat, is at perpetual loggerheads with Mr. Patil,” said a local observer.