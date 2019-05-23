Saffron surge in Maharashtra

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine appears to have secured an unassailable lead in most of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Subhash Bhamre are leading in Nagpur and Dhule seats respectively. All Congress candidates, including former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde, State party president Ashok Chavan and Mumbai unit chief Milind Deora, are trailing in their seats.

In Maval, sitting Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne has established a comfortable lead over his NCP rival Parth Pawar, the grand nephew of former Union minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

In Mumbai-North, BJP’s Gopal Shetty is racing to victory over Congress’s Urmila Matondkar. In Mumbai-North East, BJP’s Manoj Kotak is well ahead of his NCP rival Sanjay Dina Patil.

In Raver, BJP’s Raksha Khadse is leading over her Congress rival Ulhas Patil. In Kolhapur, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Mandlik has taken a comprehensive lead over sitting NCP MP Dhananjay Mahadik.