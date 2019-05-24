Saffron alliance wins big in MMR, Konkan

The saffron alliance didn’t just sweep Mumbai, but also the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Konkan. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena were winning or leading in five of six Lok Sabha seats in the region.

In Thane, Sena’s Rajan Vichare, the sitting MP, was leading by more than four lakh votes against the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Anand Paranjpe, at the time of going to press. In 2014, Mr. Vichare had defeated Sanjeev Naik of NCP by 2.81 lakh votes.

In Bhiwandi, too, sitting BJP MP Kapil Patil won a second term, leading by more than 1.56 lakh votes against the Congress’s Suresh Taware. Mr. Patil bettered his winning margin of 1,09,450 in 2014, when he defeated Vishwanath Patil of the Congress.

Also looking at a second term is Dr. Shrikant Shinde, son of Sena Minister Eknath Shinde, who was leading against NCP’s Babaji Patil by more than 3.4 lakh votes in the Kalyan constituency. The constituency was carved out in 2008, and NCP’s Anand Paranjpe had won the seat in its first election in 2009. In 2014, Dr. Shinde defeated Mr. Paranjpe.

In Palghar, sitting MP Rajendra Gavit, the Sena candidate, won against the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi’s Baliram Jadhav by 88,883 votes. Mr. Gavit was a BJP MP, but switched to the Sena during seat-sharing talks after the two parties decided to tie up ahead of the polls. The constituency recorded more than 29,000 NOTA votes, the highest in the State.

The only saving grace for the Congress-NCP alliance in the region was the Raigad constituency, where NCP’s Sunil Tatkare defeated Sena heavyweight Anant Geete by a mere 31,438 votes. Mr. Geete, a six-time MP and Union Minister for Heavy Industries, had won the last two elections from Raigad, defeating Mr. Tatkare in 2014 by just 2,110 votes.

In Konkan’s Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency, meanwhile, sitting Sena MP Vinayak Raut retained his seat, defeating Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha’s Nilesh Rane and son of BJP heavyweight Narayan Rane, by 1.78 lakh votes.