RTOs to keep vigil on bus operators ferrying voters for free on eve of polls

Bengaluru

01 April 2019 22:59 IST

The Transport Department will keep a strict vigil on private bus operators ferrying people from the city to various destinations on the eve of election day.

Transport Commissioner V.P. Ikkeri told presspersons on Monday that any offer of free transport for voters is a violation of the model code of conduct and the department would initiate action against such operators.

During the time of elections, political parties ‘lure’ voters by providing free transportation to their destinations. He said RTOs have been directed to keep an eye on transporters who charge exorbitant fares to ferry passengers one or two days prior to the elections.

Advertising

Advertising

However, despite the warning, some ticket-booking sites show that operators have steeply increased fares for passengers who want to travel on the night of April 17. For example, the ticket fare from the city to Mangaluru and Udupi has gone up from around ₹800 to ₹1,700 a seat.

Mr. Ikkeri said that approximately 7,000 private buses and a large number of KSRTC buses are being used for election purposes. To take advantage of the scarcity of buses, some operators may charge hefty fares. RTOs have been asked to initiate action against such errant operators.