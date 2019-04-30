Lok Sabha Election 2019

Residents of Dharavi allege cash for votes

Residents of Dharavi alleged that they spotted three women distributing ₹500 notes among women voters waiting in the queue outside a polling booth in Manohar Joshi Vidyalaya on Monday morning.

Prakash Kale, one of the residents at the booth, said, “I was accompanying a friend to his polling station, and there was a queue outside. These three burkha-clad women were interacting with other women, who were also wearing burkhas. Initially, we thought they were from the same locality. But later, I overheard them telling the women in the queue to press the second button on the EVM and sliding them a note of ₹500.”

According to Mr. Kale, the incident occurred between 11 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. “I observed them for a while and the moment I raised my voice, two women took the main exit and the third left from the back.” Mr. Kale said he could not take a video of the incident as phones were not allowed inside.

The State Election Commission said it has received no such complaint.

