Red salute for BJP Ghatal candidate in Bengal

An event, interpreted as a “faux pas” by the media, left Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ghatal candidate Bharati Ghosh redfaced on Thursday. Ms. Ghosh, a very powerful police officer till recently, was in her constituency with a group of BJP supporters, who were apparently shouting “lal salam” or “red salute”, the popular Communist greeting. The BJP described the incident as “a conspiracy by the Trinamool Congress.”

Ms. Ghosh, known in the past as an officer close to the Chief Minister, was shocked as she stepped out of her SUV to campaign in the Pingla area of her constituency. A group of men politely welcomed her and then started shouting “Bharati Ghosh…tomay janai lal, lal, lal salam.” (“Red salute to Bharati Ghosh”). The incident is particularly significant as Ms. Ghosh was at the forefront of government’s armed operations against Maoists in the West Medinipur district, and it is alleged that she, as the Superintendent of Police (SP), decimated the Left in her area.

“So it is even more surprising that the BJP is shouting ‘lal salam’ in her programme,” said Tamal Biswas, a local trader. The district’s BJP, which is almost entirely led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist’s (CPI-M) former cadre, called it a “conspiracy by the TMC.”

The BJP’s Antara Bhattacharya, a prominent former CPI(M) leader closely associated with CPI(M) State leaders, said, “The CPI(M) once strengthened the TMC and now, because of the TMC’s atrocities, they are joining the BJP.” The BJP’s district president, Pratyut Kar, however, did not deny that there was “a confusion.”

“We have to educate the men behind the slogans, if they are our supporters.” Mr. Kar said. The TMC said it indicates that “the BJP and CPI(M) has merged.” The candidate, Ms. Ghosh, however, said that she had not heard any “lal salam”.

“They were saying ‘Jai Sri Ram’,” she told journalists.