Red roses, balloons and celebration of a democratic process

Decorated with pink and white balloons, a polling booth inside Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Stadium at Dharavi stands out among the row of pale booths. It is the only ‘Sakhi Matdan Kendra’ (female voting booth)in Asia’s largest slum and one among the 10 stations in the South Central constituency.

The six women who run it show no sign of it wearing them down. Public Relations Officer, Dr. Bushra Shaikh, a professor at an Andheri college, said she was she is thrilled to be there as it is her first experience on election duty. The Election Commission has given women the freedom to decorate the booth the way they like, so they have placed balloons and red roses over the room and kept chocolates for the voters, she said. “We gave the first woman voter in the booth a red rose.”

Dr. Aparna Sankhe, polling officer, is a professor at the Sir J.J. Institute of Nursing Education, Byculla. “I am very happy to be here but I have not voted yet,” she said.

Pratiksha Pulunkar, a security officer stationed at the booth, said she had been on election duty eight times before, but “this experience makes me feel really nice as it is happening for the first time.” Dr. Saraswati Iyer, a senior translation officer with the Central Railway, said she was privileged to be selected as polling officer. “It’s my first time and I am thrilled be here; to be able to take part in the process of the world’s largest democracy.” Neha Desai, an assistant teacher in a State-run school in Dadar who is also a polling officer, said this was her “sixth election”. “I have religiously voted on the ballot paper that comes home and then come on duty,” Ms. Desai said.

The excitement of being part of a unique initiative was enough to keep them going. Asked how much they would be paid, they replied in unison, “I don’t know.” The only lacuna was the absence of sanitary napkins, promised by Mumbai City Collector Shivaji Jondhale.

A peon at the station said none of the centres at Dharavi have been provided with them.