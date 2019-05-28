Ram Vilas Paswan, not Chirag, is LJP’s choice for ministerial berth

Amidst ongoing speculation on who all will make the cut to be part of cabinet in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term, the Lok Jan Shakti Party on Tuesday clarified that national president President Ram Vilas Paswan will represent the party, if they are accommodated.

The party sought to clear the air because the name of Mr. Paswan's son, Chirag Paswan, was doing the rounds as the probable ministerial face.

Mr. Chirag Paswan himself rubbished these speculations saying, right now, he wants to concentrate his energy on the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections rather than occupying ministerial berth in Centre.

The senior Paswan, who is Consumer Affairs Minister, in the outgoing cabinet, didn’t contest in the Lok Sabha elections. The LJP won six seats from Bihar.

Before the elections, the BJP had assured a Rajya Sabha seat to Mr. Paswan.

As two seats in Assam fell vacant, the BJP has handed one to its own member Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and the second seat will be given to ally Asom Gana Parishad.

The LJP is now hoping that Mr. Paswan will be nominated from Bihar, since a seat is vacant in the State after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad got elected from Patnasahib.

Among 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the NDA won 39, with the BJP getting 17 and JD(U) 16.