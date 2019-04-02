Rahul Gandhi to campaign in T.N. after April 10

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is yet to finalise his campaign dates in Tamil Nadu, which goes to the polls on April 18.

However, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said the party had sought a date after April 10 for Mr. Gandhi to campaign in the State. When asked if the party was not leaving it too late in the day for his campaign, he said they would still have eight days left before the polls. “We have given suggestions for both — a roadshow and a public meeting. We have to see what they (high command) decide,” Mr. Alagari said.

Mr. Gandhi had a fortnight ago kicked off the Secular Progressive Alliance’s rally in Kanniyakumari. “He will either hold a public meeting or a roadshow in Tamil Nadu,” a senior leader in the TNCC said. While earlier, party leaders had claimed that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi would also likely join the campaign in Tamil Nadu, the prospects look bleak at the moment as she is busy campaigning in Uttar Pradesh.

When asked if Mr. Gandhi would be able to cover all the constituencies where the party is contesting in Tamil Nadu (nine plus one in Puducherry), two leaders indicated it was unlikely as he would campaign for a day.