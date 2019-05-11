Rahul Gandhi asks Sam Pitroda to apologise for his remark on 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Breaking his silence on a controversial comment by Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked Mr. Pitroda to apologise.

“I think that’s completely out of line and I think he should apologise for this… I think 1984 was a tragedy. It caused tremendous pain to the people. And I think he absolutely owes everybody an apology,” Mr. Gandhi said in an interview to online news portal, ThePrint.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots have been a sensitive issue for the Congress and is likely to damage its prospects in Punjab that votes on May 19 and for the May 12 polling.

On Thursday, Mr. Pitroda had reacted to BJP’s allegation that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had been directly involved in the anti-Sikh riots following Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

“Ab kya hai ’84 ka? Aapne kya kiya 5 saal mein, uski baat kariye. ’84 mein hua to hua. Aapne kya kiya? (What about 1984 now? Talk about what you have done in the last five years. What happened in 1984 happened. What have you done?),” the Overseas Congress chief was reported to have told news agency ANI.