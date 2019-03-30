Publish details of cases against candidates: EC

The Election Commission of India has reiterated that candidates contesting in elections and political parties (recognised and registered un-recognised parties) that have fielded candidates with criminal cases were required to publish a declaration giving details on their website as well as in newspapers and TV channels.

“Declaration is to be published at least on three different dates from the day following the last date for withdrawal of candidatures and up to two days before the date of poll,” an official release stated.

Format description

The Election Commission has prescribed the formats — Format C–1 for candidate to publish in newspapers, TV, Format C–2 for political party to publish on website, newspapers and TV; Format C–3 for Office of Returning Officer; Format C-4 for report by candidate about publishing of declaration regarding criminal cases and Format C-5 for report by political party about declaration regarding criminal cases.

The details of pending cases and cases in which they had been convicted were to be published. The detailed instructions along with the frequently asked questions are available on www.elections.tn.gov.in.