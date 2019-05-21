Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asks Congress workers not to lose hope over exit polls but remain vigilant

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sent an audio message to party workers not to get 'demoralised' by the exit polls and asked them to be vigilant until counting is over.

"My dear sisters and brothers, don't get disheartened by rumours and exit polls. They are aimed at crushing your confidence and morale," she said in an audio message that was sent out to thousands of party workers.

"You have to be more cautious now. Don't lower your guard and be vigilant around the strong room and polling centres. I am confident that our effort will bear fruits," Ms. Vadra added.

After the exit polls on last Sunday predicted a sweep by the National Democratic Alliance, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been quiet and inactive on social media.

Mr. Gandhi didn't offer any reaction to the exit polls through his social media handles. But his sister and Congress general secretary, Ms. Vadra, who extensively campaigned in Uttar Pradesh and few other States like Punjab and Haryana, sent out the audio message late on Monday evening.

Other Opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee and Chandrababu Naidu, had slammed the exit polls and said they would be used to 'manipulate' EVMs. Opposition parties are also meeting the poll panel on Tuesday afternoon to press for more 'transparent measures' while counting the votes on May 23.