Polls becoming the preserve of the rich

CHENNAI

02 April 2019 00:35 IST

Privately, candidates admit to overshooting expenditure limits

There is an apocryphal story about Kakkan waiting at a bus stand soon after the Congress government, in which he was Home Minister, was defeated in the 1967 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu. What the purported incident was meant to convey was that one need not be rich to shine in politics.

But the likes of Kakkan and his mentor Kamaraj now remain mere fossils in a political landscape where only the wealthy could hope to make a mark.

The assets disclosed by candidates fielded by various political parties for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu drive home the point that financial resources are key to contesting an election. Barons of educational institutions, distillery owners, businessmen and heirs have been fielded by the two principal camps led by the AIADMK and the DMK. The ordinary, dedicated party worker has little chance of getting a ticket. If fact, some were not even familiar faces within their own parties until their candidatures were announced. Political turncoats also managed to jump into the fray.

There was a time when DMK founder C.N. Annadurai could get Sivasankarana, the bicycle-riding Deputy Mayor of Chennai, elected to the Lok Sabha. Dedication to the party alone mattered then. The DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, was constructed using contributions from ordinary party cadre.

“The situation has come to such a pass (where money alone matters) because voters strongly believe that their representatives in the Assembly and in parliament use their position to make money,” said U. Balaraman, former Congress MLA from Park Town.

Mr. Balaraman said the Congress paid him ₹2.25 lakh in the 1991 election, and he mobilised the remaining amount needed for the campaign by pledging family property. “Even though I was elected, I could not earn enough to redeem my property. I had to sell it to pay back the loan,” he recalled.

In an age where biryani and liquor have become an integral part of electioneering, the candidates have to pay through their nose unless they are financially well-off. Privately, candidates admit that at least ₹3 crore is spent in a given Assembly constituency.

“The Election Commission has fixed expenditure limits of ₹70 lakh for Lok Sabha and ₹28 lakh for Assembly constituencies. This in itself is beyond the capacity of even the upper middle class,” argued former IAS officer M.G. Devasahayam.

He said 25 to 35% of voters did not understand the value of democracy and treated it as a commodity, and politicians capitalised on their weakness.

A.K. Padmanabhan, vice-president of the CITU, who worked for DMK candidate M.R. Kannan in the erstwhile Basin Bridge constituency, said Kannan was just running a tea shop at the time. He also recalled his party leader, the late N. Varadarajan, submitting a mere ₹7,000 as election expenditure to the government.

“Anna famously said: ‘If Congressmen distribute money, accept it and vote for the DMK’. But the trend changed in the next election, and money started pouring in during polls,” he recalled.

Unholy nexus

To explain the politician-corporate nexus, he narrated a short story by Malayalam writer S.K. Pottekkatt, who was himself elected to the Lok Sabha. “A tribal leader elected to parliament would travel in the economy class, while the higher class seat would be occupied by the landlord who ensured his victory. On one occasion, the landlord allowed the MP to travel with him, but the latter had to sleep on a mat placed on the floor,” he said, adding, “Our MPs resemble the tribal MP, and the corporate houses behave like the landlords.”