U.P. poll official seeks report on Adityanath’s remarks

CM called armed forces ‘Modi’s Sena’

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has sought a report from the Ghaziabad District Magistrate on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks, describing the armed forces as “Modiji ki sena” at a political rally in Ghaziabad on Sunday. The remarks drew condemnation from the Opposition parties.

“Taking cognisance of the issue, the State CEO has asked for a report from the District Election Officer [the District Magistrate] by Tuesday noon,” said the Election Commission.

In his speech, Mr. Adityanath said the Congress served “biryani” to terrorists, while Mr. Modi’s forces treated them with bullets and bombs. He said Congress leaders used “Ji” for terrorists like Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar but under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the BJP-led government was destroying their camps.

Proud of Army: Mamata

Reacting sharply to Mr. Adityanath’s comments on Twitter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock, saying it was an insult to the armed forces. “We are proud of our Army. They belong to all. They are a great asset of our nation, and not a cassette of the BJP. People of this country must reject this statement,” she said.

Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said: “They are India’s Armed Forces not the private army of Prachaar Mantri. Adityanath must apologise.”

“If we talk about Masood Azhar, then how can one forge the stellar role of NSA [Ajit] Doval who personally ensured the safe return of the terrorist to terroristan,” she tweeted.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) also said the poll panel should take action against Mr. Adityanath for his comments. “The comment is highly condemnable. This is a clear way of intimidating the voters and creating a fear psychosis in their minds. How can the defence forces belong to one political party…it is the Indian defence forces. How is it Modi’s Army?” said CPI leader D. Raja.

