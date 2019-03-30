Lok Sabha Election 2019

PMK to take up demands of government staff

PMK founder S. Ramadoss addressing an election meeting in Dindigul on Thursday night.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss addressing an election meeting in Dindigul on Thursday night.   | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Ramadoss seeks votes for Dindigul candidate Jothi Muthu

Giving an assurance that he would take up demands of teachers and government employees with State government, Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S. Ramadoss said that he would impress upon the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to consider them favourably.

Seeking votes for PMK candidate Jothi Muthu, who is contesting for the Lok Sabha seat from Dindigul constituency, Dr. Ramadoss said that unable to stomach the popularity of the AIADMK government, the opponents were misleading the public. The people, who have benefited from the State schemes would not believe the opponents, he said.

Taking a dig at DMK president M.K. Stalin, he said that after the mega alliance was formed under the umbrella of AIADMK, the opponents were in a panic mode. Fearing defeat, they were indulging in mud-slinging and dragging personal issues of some ministers and leaders in the AIADMK alliance.

Anyone could criticise the system or the functioning of the government, but stooping below the decent limits would not be accepted by the people. The Congress, which ruled the nation for almost 50 years, had been promising to eradicate poverty, for instance, late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s slogan Garibi Hatao. But it did nothing.

Senior AIADMK leader Dindigul Srinivasan was hopeful of winning by a margin of over three lakh votes as the people of Dindigul had always been with the AIADMK since its inception when the first election was won by Maya Thevar. The tradition would continue, he said.

