Plea against Arunachal Pradesh Christian Revival Church

An organisation called the Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission seeking action against the Arunachal Pradesh Christian Revival Church for appealing to voters to support Khyoda Apik, a candidate fielded by the National People’s Party for the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency. The LRO said the appeal of the revival church violated the model code of conduct. Mr. Apik, who is also the president of Arunachal Christian Forum, is contesting against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju of the BJP and former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki of the Congress.