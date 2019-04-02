Petition seeking email voting facility dismissed

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday dismissed a PIL petition, which had sought a direction to the Ministry of Law and the Election Commission (EC) to provide email voting facility for those who will be either abroad or away from their home constituencies during elections.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice L. Narayana Swamy and Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar passed order while permitting the petitioner, Mitty Narasimha Murthy, an advocate, to withdraw his petition after counsel for the EC pointed out to the court that there is no provision to allow voting through email/online in the existing laws governing the elections.

Panel report

It was also pointed out on behalf of the EC that a committee set up in 2014 had given its report against allowing Internet voting, while pointing out that such a facility would be open for hacking and could compromise secrecy and security aspect.