Modi's campaign schedule for Maharashtra yet to be finalised

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign schedule for Maharashtra is not final yet, even as he is expected to hold between five and eight rallies. Mr. Modi’s first rally is scheduled to be held in Wardha on April 1, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s star campaigner is likely to campaign across the four phases of polls.

However, senior BJP leaders said they are not aware of the location and timing of the rallies. “These are mere speculations that the Prime Minister will hold five to eight rallies in Maharashtra. While we would like that he canvasses far and wide in the State, his schedule is very tight,” BJP’s Mumbai president Ashish Shelar said.

The leaders said they are only aware of the PM addressing the rally at Wardha in the first phase and a joint rally with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

Maharashtra goes to polls in four phases: April 11, 18, 23 and 29. A senior functionary, who is in-charge of the polls preparations in Mumbai, confirmed the public address in the financial capital and said arrangements for it are under way.

“We have the instructions for the rally in Mumbai. However, there is no schedule with the party’s State unit on where the other six to seven rallies are going to be held,” a senior party leader said.