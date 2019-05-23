Over 1,500 cops on duty during vote counting

In order to ensure that the counting of votes for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections goes of smoothly, the Mumbai Police has deployed more than 1,500 personnel at three counting centres in the city.

Police officers said that the deployment includes personnel from the Mumbai Police as well as additional manpower from the Central Reserve Police Force, State Reserve Police Force, Quick Response Teams and Riot Control Police.

“Deployment has been focused around three locations - NESCO Complex in Goregaon, Udayanchal School in Vikhroli and the New Sewri Warehouse in Sewri (East). We have also arranged adequate deployment of officers and constables covering the entire city to ensure proper law and order,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singe said.

He added, “The traffic branch has also made additional arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic. In case of any emergency, the citizens are advised to dial 100 or inform the nearest police station. We also appeal to the people to not believe and spread rumours or fake news of any kind.”