Open to forming alliance with AAP: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the party had constructed alliances across the country and was open to one when asked whether there would be a tie-up with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Mr. Gandhi was interacting with the media on the sidelines of a programme organised to launch the election manifesto of the Congress.

“There is no confusion on this, the situation is absolutely clear on this issue. We have constructed alliances, we have been open to construct alliances across the country and we are very flexible on the issue,” said Mr. Gandhi keeping talks about an alliance alive.

Like-minded parties

Mr. Gandhi said that the party had stitched alliances with like-minded parties in Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and other States across the country denying a comment from a reporter that the Congress had been unable to fix alliances across the country.

When asked about Mr. Gandhi’s statement, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said he had also been informed of the Congress president’s views through the media, and that there had been no official communication between the parties as of Tuesday afternoon.

‘Discuss the matter’

“This statement [Mr. Gandhi’s remark] has just been made. With Arvind Kejriwal, the senior national leadership of AAP will discuss the matter and we will inform you of any development,” said Mr. Singh, adding that “alliance talks have not started”.

For months now, leaders of AAP and the Congress have been going back and forth on a possible alliance in the Capital, while Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit has maintained her disapproval for the plan.

Mr. Gandhi, however, has not publicly accepted or rejected the idea, leaving room for speculation. Mr. Singh had met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on March 19 to discuss the mahagathbandan.

Mr. Singh had said he proposed a 5-2 seat-sharing arrangement of Delhi, with AAP getting five seats and the Congress two. Mr. Gandhi had also met Mr. Pawar that day.