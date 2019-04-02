One more official shunted out in hotly contested Old Mysore region

Close on the heels of Hassan Deputy Commissioner Akram Pasha being transferred out, the Election Commission on Monday moved out the Chief Executive Officer of Mandya Zilla Panchayat in the hotly contested Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

Sources said that K. Yalakki Gowda, ZP CEO, was in charge of all the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities of the EC in the district, and more importantly, was the head of the model code of conduct committee, which monitors the violations of the model code.

Incidentally, BJP-backed Independent candidate Sumalatha had alleged that her opponent and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Nikhil K.’s camp had been violating model code of conduct during the campaign. Mr. Yalakki Gowda has now been replaced by Avinash Menon Rajendran, who was Additional Commissioner for Commercial Taxes (Service Analysis Wing).

Other transfers

On Monday, the EC also transferred Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation C.W. Shakeel Ahmed and replaced him with Prashanth Kumar Mishra, who was Director (Examination) of the Pre-University Board. Mr. Ahmed was the Assistant Returning Officer for Hubballi-Dharwad Central Assembly segment.

In Belagavi

In another development, the EC transferred Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Ujwal Kumar Ghosh on Monday. Mr. Ghosh had been transferred only on Friday and had replaced S.B. Bommanahalli.

Sources said that the transfer came in the light of the demise of his father, G.C. Ghosh.