BJP's Jadavpur candidate meets Trinamool's Birbhum leader on polling day, fuels speculation

On the day of polling across eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal, BJP’s Jadavpur Lok Sabha candidate Anupam Hazra met TMC president of Birbhum Anubrata Mondal.

The meeting triggered a huge political controversy amidst the heat and dust of elections in West Bengal.

“Anubrata Mondal is the last word in Birbhum district,” Mr Hazra said, describing the Birbhum strongman as his “uncle”.

“I came to offer condolences on the demise of his mother,” the BJP candidate said.

The uncle also exchanged pleasantries blessing the “nephew” but not for his victory in the Lok Sabha seat he is contesting. Anupam Hazra was TMC MP from Bolpur Lok Sabha seat before he joined BJP earlier this year. He was expelled from the party for anti-party activities.

In the light hearted conversation in presence of journalist, Mr. Mondal said that he can make Mr. Hazra MP again from Bolpur.

“Once he accepts his mistake and comes back to us. I can make him MP again. I can speak to Mamata Banerjee about that,” he said.

For Anubrata Mondal, who has been kept under strong surveillance as per orders of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the meeting made his day. “I don't care about what the Election Commission said but I do know this boy for many years,” he said referring to Anupam Hazra. Mr. Mondal said that he enjoyed this polls more than anyone else.

Mr. Hazra, whose visit to the TMC party office in Birbhum came as major embarrassment to BJP, refused to say a word against Mr Mondal. “I don't want to comment on EC decision, I have come here to offer condolences,” he said.