Officials dispatch EVMs, VVPATs to Assembly constituencies

Election officials in Vellore on Friday moved electronic voting machines (EVM) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines from the district headquarters to strong rooms in the three Assembly constituencies, where bypolls are scheduled for April 18.

Bypolls would be held along with Parliamentary elections in Sholingur, Gudiyatham (sc) and Ambur constituencies. District Election Officer and Collector S.A. Raman supervised the operations of loading them in security-escorted vehicles.

Police escort

According to sources, assistant returning officers of three constituencies arrived with police escort to the strong room to take the EVMs allotted to them.

The district officials said that prior to the allotment, the officials had randomised the machines on Monday– an exercise that determines which machine is to be taken to which Assembly segment.

The EVMs have three units – ballot unit which voters use to exercise their choice, control unit which polling officers use to control the ballot unit and VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) machines that print slips for voters to verify their voting preference. As per the arrangement, the officials sent 1047 units to Sholingur (299-polling stations), 1021 units to Gudiyatham (sc) (291 polling stations) and 855 units to Ambur (244 polling stations). The machines will remain in strong rooms identified by Election Officers and it will be sent to the polling booths thereafter by the assistant returning officers.