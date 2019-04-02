Official, three policemen suspended for bribery

The Election Commission of India has placed an official of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), a Sub Inspector and two constables under suspension for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹25,000 from an individual while carrying out poll surveillance near the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) last week.

According to an officer, L. Babu, an Assistant Engineer with GCC, Sub Inspector Vasudevan and constables Veeramani and Karthikeyan were placed under suspension.

The duration of suspension could be less in other cases, but since this case was monitored by the Election Commission, it could be more. Even the subsistence allowance would not be paid immediately, the officer said.

During election-related surveillance on March 27, a flying squad team checked Jai Guhan of Avadi, who had ₹49,700 with him, and questioned him. Even though Mr. Guhan pointed out that he did not have to produce any documents as the Election Commission had permitted people to carry cash up to ₹50,000, the team allegedly demanded ₹25,000. The Hindu had reported the incident on Saturday.

Mr. Guhan was taken to the Villivakkam police station, where the officials allegedly asked him to pay up.

Later, he lodged a complaint with the ‘1950’ helpline manned by the Commission. Following this, an inquiry was initiated, and it found that the team that had demanded the bribe deleted the video evidence to cover up the incident.

A senior officer said: “Any complaint regarding the elections could be made either by calling the ‘1950’ helpline managed by the Election Commission or through the cVIGIL mobile application developed by the Commission.”