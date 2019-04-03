Number of booths touches a record 97,640 in Maharashtra

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has added over 2,000 polling booths in Maharashtra taking the total to well over 97,000. The additions have been made to existing facilities at Thane, Pune, Nashik, and rest of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) where the number of voters too has seen a proportionate rise.

The total number of pooling booths is now a record 97,640, in addition to another 1,100 temporary polling stations, senior officials of the ECI said. “We have provided maximum number of polling booths in Mumbai suburbs and Thane, where urban areas are given greater share of the facilities with the increase in voters,” said a senior EC official adding that the count of sensitive booths too would jump.

The total polling stations have been steadily rising in Maharashtra with an addition of nearly 65 lakh new voters for elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats. The ECI had set up 64,508 booths in 2004, while increasing the numbers to 83,986 in 2009. During the 2014 polls the number of booths was increased to 91,329. The 2019 polls will have 97,640 polling booths with 274 added in Nashik, 237 in Pune, and another 227 in Thane among other minor additions except Sindhudurg, with an estimated 1,400 voters in a single booth. “We extended our voter registration drive and the hard work has paid off. Before the start of the exercise, to increase voters, we had put in place 95,473 booths but have now added another 2,167,” said an official.

As per ECI guidelines, each booth will have 15 different types of facilities including toilets and emergency medical zones marked out for convenience of voters. Maharashtra has about 63,000 booths in urban areas while the rest are spread over rural parts. Pune has maximum 7,837 booths voting centres followed by Mumbai suburbs and Thane. “Most of these booths are housed in state buildings and schools, while as many as 1,400 are in the forest and semi forest areas,” said an official.