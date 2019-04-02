Notification for phase 4 issued

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued notification for phase four of the Lok Sabha election to be held on April 29 in 71 seats across nine States. Five seats in Bihar, three in Jharkhand, six in Madhya Pradesh, 17 in Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 13 each in Rajasthan and UP and eight in West Bengal will be covered. While the process of filing nominations began on Tuesday, the last date for filing papers is April 9. The scrutiny is on April 10 and the last date of withdrawing is April 12, the notification said.