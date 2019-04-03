Not a hater of Muslims, says Eshwarappa

Senior Karnataka BJP leader and former deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said his party will not give ticket to Muslims to contest the elections as they do not believe in the party.

“We will not give...We will not give ticket to Muslims in Karnataka. Why? (Because) you do not believe in us. If you believe and vote for us, if you understand us, we will see,” Mr. Eshwarappa said in Koppal on Monday.

He also alleged that the Congress only used Muslims as a “vote bank.”

However, the senior leader from the Kuruba community on Tuesday clarified that his statement was in response to a specific question about Iqbal Ansari, a political leader from the district, getting ticket from the BJP.

“Correction: I’m not the hater of any community, including Muslims. My statement was about a question asked, ‘Will Iqbal Ansari get ticket from BJP?’”

“Whenever a new person joins he is not given any post, he has to work hard and earn the post. Similarly I had mentioned about Iqbal Ansari,” Mr. Eshwarappa tweeted, reacting to a media report on his statement.

“Dear Media, Please don’t add communal Colors to my statements,” he said.

“Please don’t try to twist my statement about an individual,” he said in another tweet.