No hotel room in Shivamogga for those skipping voting

The authorities in Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency seem to be going an extra mile to ensure that no one skips voting on election days.

Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga K.A. Dayanand has directed authorities to ask owners of hotels and resorts in the district not to book rooms for tourists coming from constituencies that are going to polls on April 18 and 23. This has been necessitated because many voters are seen to be holidaying instead of exercising their franchise in the “festival of democracy”, states the reminder issued by him on April 1. There are a series of holidays in between the dates.

Mr. Dayanand has said that the EPIC card and home address should be verified before rooms are allotted to tourists. Fourteen constituencies go to polls on April 18 and the remaining 14 on April 23.

Rooms should not be allotted on April 18 for residents of the districts that go for polling in first phase and on April 23 for the residents of the places where polling will be held in the second phase, he said.