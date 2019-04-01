Lok Sabha elections 2019: No high-profile names on BSP’s second list

Lucknow

01 April 2019 13:46 IST

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday released its second list of six candidates, including three for reserved constituencies.

However, none of them were high-profile names. The BSP has also changed all candidates.

The second list touched areas of central UP and Bundelkhand.

In Shahjahanpur, the BSP has fielded Amar Chand Jauhar, who is associated with the education business, in place of Umed Singh Kashyap who got 2.89 lakh votes in 2014 and stood second.

Neelu Satyarthi, who stood second in the Balamau Assembly seat in Hardoi in 2017 election, will be the BSP’s candidate in Misrikh. In 2014, the BSP’s Ashok Rawat had secured 3.25 lakh votes in the seat to achieve a runner-up spot.

In Farukhhabad, known as a potato hub, the BSP has fielded a Bania -- former MLC Manoj Agarwal, who, as an independent candidate had secured more than 20,000 votes from the Farukhhabad seat in 2017.

In Akbarpur, which comprises rural Kanpur, the BSP has fielded a Kurmi (OBC), Nisha Sachan. Ms. Sachan recently joined the BSP. Her husband Sanjay Sachan had won the Ghatampur Nagar Palika Chairman post as an independent but later joined the BJP and the couple shifted to the BSP recently.

In Jalaun seat, also reserved for Dalits, the BSP has fielded former MLA Ajay Singh Pankaj, who won from Konch in 2007.

In Hamirpur, the BSP’s candidate is Dilip Kumar Singh, a member of the BSP.

With this list, the BSP, which is contesting 38 out of 80 seats in UP, has already declared 17 candidates.