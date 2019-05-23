No alliance with VBA might cost Congress-NCP

Not securing an alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is likely to cost the Congress-NCP dearly in several seats in Maharashtra.

After Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh chief Prakash Ambedkar joined hands with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) to form the the VBA ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the VBA was in talks with Congress-NCP to form an alliance. However, the talks fell through, following which VBA decided to contest independently in Maharashtra.

Early trends show that the VBA has made a large dent in the traditional Congress-NCP vote bank in the Maharashtra.

In Amravati, VBA candidate Gunwant Deopare has clocked 18558 votes so far, a 5.82% vote share. The contest is a close one between Shiv Sena’s Anandrao Adsul and independent candidate Navnit Rana with Adsul leading by 10032 votes.

In Buldhana, even though the main contest is between Shiv Sena’s Prataprao Jadhav and NCP’s Rajendra Shingne where Jadhav is leading by 48976 votes, VBA’s Siraskar Baliram Bhagwan has clocked 47051 votes, a 14.69% vote share.

Similarly, in Chandrapur, VBA candidate Rajendra Mahadole has clocked 12364 votes, a share of 8.22% Congress’s Suresh Dhanorkar is leading by a slim margin of 1864 votes against BJP’s Hansraj Ahir.

In the Gadchiroli - Chimur constituency, VBA candidate Rameshkumar Gajbe has clocked 36267 votes so far, a total of 12.39% BJP’s Ashok Nete is leading here by 37215 votes against Congress’s Namdeo Usendi.

In Hatkanangale, VBA candidate Aslam Sayyad has clocked 30294 votes or 9.87% Here, Shiv Sena’s Dhairyasheel Mane is leading by 39110 votes SWP’s Raju Shetti.

In Madha, VBA’s Vijay More has clocked 17565 votes or 4.47% Here, the contest is a close one Ranjeet Naik Nimbalkar leading by 5423 votes against NCP’s Sanjay Shinde.

In Nanded, VBA candidate Yashpal Bhinge has clocked 61523 votes, 14.91% votes. This is a close contest where BJP’s Prataprao Chikhlikar is leading by 21524 votes against Congress’s Ashok Chavan.

In Parbhani, VBA candidate Alamgir Mohd Khan has clocked 34535 votes (11.68%) This contest is between Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Jadhav leading by 30395 against NCP’s Rajesh Vitekar.

In Sangli, BJP’s Sanjay Patil is leading with a margin of 39796 against Swabhimani Paksha’s Vishal Patil. But VBA candidate Gopichand Padalkar is a close third with 66149 votes or 23.99%.

In Solapur, VBA founder Prakash Ambedkar himself is a far third with 51030 votes or 13.8% The contest here is between Congress’s Sushilkumar Shinde and BJP’s Siddheshwar Maharaj. BJP is leading by 53796 votes.

In Yavatmal-Washim, VBA candidate Pravin Pawar has clocked 26655 votes or around 8.8%. Shiv Sena’s Bhavana Gawli is leading with 16009 votes against Congress’s Manikrao Thakre.

AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel is leading in Aurangabad against independent candidate Harshavardhan Jadhav by 11455 votes. Sitting MP Chandrakant Khaire of Shiv Sena has so far won 64683 votes (25.6%) while Mr Jaleel has won 85412 votes (33.05%) and independent candidate Mr Jadhav has got 78801 votes (30.05%).