NDA consolidates lead in Maharashtra

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has consolidated its lead in Maharashtra with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena leading on 23 and 18 seats, while Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leading only on one and four seats as of 10.30 a.m. on Thursday. As per the Election Commission of India website, BJP has received 27.03% vote share while Shiv Sena 22.81%. Opposition Congress 13.68% and NCP received 18.70% votes.

In Ahmednagar Sujay Vikhe-Patil of the BJP is leading ahead of NCP’s Sangram Jagtap.

In Akola BJP’s Sanjay Dhotre is leading over Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Prakash Ambedkar.

In Amaravati, Shiv Sena’s Anand Adsul is leading over independent Navneet Rana.

In Aurangabad, AIMIM’s Imtiyaz Jaleel is leading over Independent Harshvardhan Jadhav.

In Baramati, Supriya Sule is leading over BJP’s Kanchan Kool.

In Beed, BJP’s Pritam Munde is leading over NCP’s Bajrang Sonwane.

In Bhandara-Gondiya, BJP’s Sunil Mendhe is leading over Nana Panchabuddhe of the NCP.

In Bhiwandi, Kapil Patil of the BJP is leading over Congress’ Suresh Tawre.

In Buldhana, Shiv Sena’s Prataprao Jadhav is leading ahead of NCP’s Rajendra Shingane.

In Chandrapur, union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Hansraj Ahir is leading ahead of Congress’ Balu Dhanorkar.

In Dhule, union MoS for Defence Subhash Bhamre is leading over Kunal Patil of the Congress.

In Dindori, BJP’s Bharti Pawar is leading over NCP’s Dhanraj Mahale.

In Gadchiroli-Chimur, BJP’s Ashok Nete is leading to Congress’ Dr Namdeo Usendi.

In Hatkanangle, Shiv Sena’s Dhairyasheel Mane is leading over Raju Shetti of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.

In Hingoli, Hemant Patil of Shiv Sena leading over Subhash Wankhede of the Congress.

In Jalgaon, BJP’s Unmesh Patil is leading ahead of NCP’s Gulabrao Deokar.

In Jalna, BJP’s state unit chief Raosaheb Danve is leading over Vilas Autade of the Congress.

In Kalyan, Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde is leading ahead of NCP’s Babaji Patil.

In Kolhapur, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Mandlik is leading ahead of NCP’s Dhananjay Mahadik.

In Latur, BJP’s Sudhakar Shringare is leading over Machhindra Kamanth of the Congress.

In Madha’s NCP’s Sanjay Shinde is leading ahead of BJP’s Ranjeetsinha Naik-Nimbalkar.

In Maval, NCP’s Partha Pawar is trailing to Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Barne.

In Nagpur, Union Transport minister Nitin Gadkari is leading over Nana Patole of the Congress.

In Nanded, Ashok Chavan of Congress is trailing to BJP’s Pratarao Chikhlikar.

In Nandurbar, Congress’ KC Padvi is trailing behind BJP’s Heena Gavit.

In Nashik, Shiv Sena’s Hemant Godse is leading over NCP’s Sameer Bhujbal.

In Osmanabad, Shiv Sena’s Om Rajenimbalkar is leading against NCP’s Ranjitsingh Patil.

In Palghar, BVA’s Baliram Jadhav is leading against Shiv Sena’s Rajendra Gavit.

In Parbhani, Sanjay Jadhav of the Shiv Sena is leading over NCP’s Rajesh Vitekar.

In Pune, BJP’s Girish Bapat is leading against Congress’ Mohan Joshi.

In Raigad, NCP’s Sunil Tatkare is leading over Shiv Sena’s Anant Geete.

In Ratnagiri-Sindhdurg Shiv Sena’s Vinayak Raut is leading against Nilesh Rane of Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha.

In Raver, BJP’s Raksha Khadse of the BJP is leading against Congress Ulhas Patil.

In Sangli, BJP’s Sanjaykaka Patil is leading over Vishal Patil of Swabhimani Paksha.

In Satara, NCP’s Udayanraje Bhosle is leading over Narendra Patil of the Shiv Sena.

In Shirdi, Shiv Sena’s Sadashiv Lokhande is leading against Congress Bhausaheb Kamble.

In Shirur, NCP’s Amol Kolhe is leading against Shiv Sena’s Shivaji Adhalrao Patil.

In Solapur, BJP’s Jai Siddheshwar Swami is leading against Congress’ Sushilkumar Shinde.

In Thane, Shiv Sena’s Rajan Vichare is leading over NCP’s Anand Paranjape.

In Wardha, BJP’s Ramdas Tadas of the BJP is leading over Congress Charulata Tokas.

In Yavatmal, Shiv Sena’s Bhavana Gavli is leading against Congress Manikrao Thakre.