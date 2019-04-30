NCP MLA attacks EC for errors in voter list

Lok Sabha Election 2019

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad on Monday slammed the Election Commission (EC) for mistakes in the electoral roll after a voter slip with the name of his dead father came to his doorstep.

“We had done all the formalities required to inform about the death of my father. He died two years ago. Despite that a voter slip with his name came to my home. How can his name feature in the electoral roll? The EC is one of the worst managed institutes in the country at present,” said Mr. Awhad.

The NCP MLA from Mumbra-Kalva alleged that the names of a number of voters from Mumbra area have gone missing from the list despite having voter ID cards. “A number of complaints were made since today morning. Names of voters who voted in last polls and have legitimate voter ID cards are missing. This is extremely frustrating,” he said, adding that people talk about this only during elections and once the process is over, everyone forgets it.

