Naveen Patnaik rejects PM Modi's claim of repeating Tripura like result in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Monday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will repeat Tripura like result in Odisha in the ensuing elections.

“We will do very well as I have said before,” said Mr. Patnaik, while responding to a query from the media about Mr. Modi’s remarks during his interaction as part of his ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ programme via video conferencing from Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on March 31.

Responding to a question from a fisherman of Mahakalapada area of Odisha’s Kendrapara district, Mr. Modi had said that Odisha will spring a surprise this time. “Odisha will surprise the country. Odisha will become second Tripura this time,” he had said.

Observing that people did not consider the BJP strong enough in Odisha in the past, Mr. Modi had said that he was quite impressed by the enthusiasm during his recent visit to the State to campaign for his party.

Mr. Modi, who addressed an election rally at Jeypore in Odisha’s Koraput district on March 29, is scheduled to address a rally in Kalahandi district on April 2. He is also scheduled to address another rally in Sundargarh district on April 6.

On the other hand, Mr. Patnaik is scheduled to start campaigning for his party nominees for the first phase polls from April 3.

The elections for the 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly constituencies are being in Odisha simultaneously in four phases – April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

While BJP national president Amit Shah had earlier claimed that his party will win 120 of the 147 Assembly seats in the State, Mr. Patnaik had recently claimed that the BJD will win all the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming polls.

The BJD had won 117 Assembly seats and 20 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 elections, while the BJP had had won 10 Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat.