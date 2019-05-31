Full list of ministers in the Narendra Modi Cabinet of 2019

BJP leader Narendra Modi on Thursday was sworn in as Prime Minister for the second time. Fifty seven Ministers took oath with him.

By winning 303 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party got the decisive mandate to rule the country for the next five years. Even though the party has the required numbers to form the government on its own, it has decided to accommodate its allies in the Ministries.

Here is the full list of those who took oath today:

Cabinet Ministers Union Minister of State, Independent Charge Ministers of State Rajnath Singh Santosh K Gangwar Faggansingh Kulaste Amit Shah Rao Indrajit Singh Ashwini Kumar Choubey Nitin Gadkari Shripad Y Naik Arjun Ram Meghwal DV Sadanand Gowda Dr. Jitendra Singh General (Retd.) V. K. Singh Nirmala Sitharaman Kiren Rijiju Krishan Pal Ram Vilas Paswan Prahalad Singh Patel Danve Raosaheb Dadarao Narendra Singh Tomar Raj Kumar Singh G. Kishan Reddy Ravi Shankar Prasad Hardeep Singh Puri Parshottam Rupala Harsimrat Kaur Badal Mansukh Mandaviya Ramdas Athawale Thawar Chand Gehlot Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Dr. S Jaishankar Babul Supriyo Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Arjun Munda Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao Smriti Irani Anurag Singh Thakur Dr. Harshvardhan Angadi Suresh Channabasappa Prakash Javadekar Nityanand Rai Piyush Goyal Rattan Lal Kataria Dharmendra Pradhan V. Muraleedharan Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Renuka Singh Saruta Prahalad Joshi Som Parkash Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey Rameswar Teli Arvind Sawant Pratap Chandra Sarangi Giriraj Singh Kailash Choudhary Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Debasree Chowdhury

Kailash Choudhary

Kailash Chaudhary. Photo courtesy: Twitter/@KailashBaytu

Mr. Choudhary, elected to the Lok Sabha from Rajasthan's Barmer segment, is also a former MLA.

Deboshree Chowdhury

Deboshree Chowdhury. Photo courtesy: DD News

Deboshree Chowdhury is the BJP general secretary for West Bengal. She was elected to the Lower House of Parliament from the state's Bardhaman-Durgapur seat.

9.08 pm

Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Pratap Sarangi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

This MP from Balasore is, perhaps, the highlight of tonight's ceremony during which he received a standing ovation.

Known for his frugal living, the two-time BJP MLA from Nilagiri assembly segment -- also known as ' Odisha's Modi' -- defeated BJD's Rabindra Kumar Jena.

Som Parkash

Som Parkash. Photo courtesy: DD News

This former IAS officer from Punjab was an MLA from the State's Phagwara assembly constituency before he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur.

Rameswar Teli

Rameshwar Teli. Photo courtesy: DD News

This BJP leader from Assam was elected to the Lok Sabha from the state's Dibrugah constituency. He beat Congress veteran Paban Singh Ghatowar by a record margin of over 3.6 lakh votes this year. In 2014 too, he contested against Mr. Ghatowar, beating the five-time parliamentarian by a margin of over 1.85 lakh votes.

Renuka Singh

Renuka Singh Satura. File Photo courtesy: Twitter/@renukabjp

This first time MP was elected from the Surguja Lok Sabha constitutency in Chhattisgarh. The constituency was previously held by BJP's Kamalbhan Singh Marabi.

V. Muraleedharan

V. Muralidharan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mr. Muraleedharan, who took oath as Union Minister of State, is BJP's state president in Kerala. He is a Rajya Sabha MP and the fourth BJP leader from Kerala in the Upper House.

Rattan Lal Kataria

Ratan Lal Kataria. Photo courtesy: Twitter/@katariabjp

This BJP leader was elected to the Lok Sabha from Haryana's Ambala constituency. He held the constituency in 1999, but lost to Congress' Kumari Selja for two consecutive elections before he won it back in 2014.

Nityanand Rai

Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai. File | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

Nityanand Rai is a BJP leader from Bihar, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Ujiarpur constituency. He was elected from the same constituency in 2014 as well.

Mr. Rai is the current head of BJP in Bihar.

Suresh Angadi

Suresh Angadi. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

First-time Minister Suresh Angadi represents Karnataka's Belgaum constituency in the Lok Sabha.

With the induction of Mr. Angadi, BJP hopes to strengthen its hold in North Kannada region.

Anurag Singh Thakur

Anurag Thakur

Mr. Thakur is a BJP leader from Himachal Pradesh, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Hamirpur constituency. This is the fourth time Mr. Thakur was elected to the LS.

He was sworn in as a Minister for State in new Cabinet.

Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao

Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao. Photo courtesy: Twitter/@SanjayDhotreMP

This BJP leader was elected to the Lok Sabha from Maharashtra's Akola constituency. This is the fourth time he's been elected from this constituency.

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan. File

Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan represents Muzaffarnagar. He defeated RLD chief Ajit Singh in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He was Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Processing in Modi 1.0. He was an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagr riots. In January 2019, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to withdraw 18 cases related to the Muzaffarnagar riots and asked the district authorities to approach the court. Several leaders of the ruling BJP, including Mr. Balyan and Bharatendra Singh, MLAs Sangeet Som and Umesh Malik, have been named in these 125 cases.

Babul Supriyo

Babul Supriyo. File | Photo Credit: Ashoke Chakrabarty

Supriya Baral, better known by his screen name Babul Supriyo is a prominent playback singer known for crooning some memorable Bollywood numbers. Mr. Supriyo joined the BJP in 2014 and was one of the two MPs from West Bengal. He was the youngest Minister in Modi 1.0. After being a junior Minister for Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation, he was transferred to Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Ministry.

Niranjan Jyoti

Niranjan Jyoti. File | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

Niranjan Jyoti served as Minister of State for Food Processing Industries in the outgoing government. Ms. Jyoti stoked a controversy by allegedly making communal remarks and using an expletive in an election rally in Delhi, leaving the BJP and the government embarrassed as an angry Opposition demanded that she be sacked. The remarks that voters of Delhi should choose between “Ram's sons” and “illegitimate sons” drew the ire of Opposition which protested in Parliament following which Ms. Jyoti expressed “deep regret” and apologised for her actions and said she did not intend to hurt anyone's feelings.

Ramdas Athawale

Ramdas Athawale. File

President of Republican Party of India (A), Ramdas Athwale is a Rajya Sabha member and the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the outgoing government. A prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra, Mr. Athwale was part of the Dalit Panthers movement. He was associated with various parties including the NCP, and Congress, and finally joined the NDA in 2014. In the parliament, Mr. Athawale is known for his impromptu shayaris.

Purushottam Rupala

Purushottam Rupala.

Gujarat BJP leader Purushottam Rupala was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2016. He hails from Amreli district and is considered an influential Patel leader from Saurashtra. He has been the State BJP president (2006-09) as well as a Rajya Sabha member earlier (2008-2014). He also served as a Minister in the Gujarat Government from 1995 to 2002.

Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

G. Kishan Reddy is Telangana BJP president and he won the Secunderabad seat. He succeeded BJP veteran Bandaru Dattatreya in the seat. Mr. Kishan Reddy was the MLA of Amberpet Assembly seat thrice.

Raosaheb Danve

Raosaheb Danve. File

Raosaheb Dadarao Danve is currently Maharashtra BJP chief. He won the Jalna Lok Sabha seat for the fifth straight time in 2019.

Kishan Pal Gujjar

Kishan Pal Gujjar. Photo courtesy: Twitter/@KPGBJP

Kishan Pal Gujjar has been retained as Minister of State. He was MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment in Modi 1.0. He represents Faridabad in Haryana.

V.K. Singh

V.K. Singh. File | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

General (Retd.) V.K. Singh, former Army Chief, came into prominence over the legal war he waged against the establishment over his date of birth. He eventually lost the war when the Supreme Court in 2012 refused to intervene in his plea, pointing out that the Army Chief, who accepted the government's decision in determining his date of birth on three occasions, could not go back on his commitment. The Union Minister of State for External Affairs in the first Modi Ministry is infamous for his comments against journalists calling them “presstitutes" and for his 2015 “government cannot be blamed if somebody throws a stone at a dog” remark he made in the context of the murder of two Dalit children in Faridabad. During the evacuation of Indians from war-torn Yemen, he received praise from his senior, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who credited him for “leading from the front like a General” during the operations.

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Arjun Ram Meghwal. File

Arjun Ram Meghwal was elected from Rajasthan's Bikaner for a third term. He was Union Minister and a former chief whip of the BJP in the 16th Lok Sabha.

8.17 pm

Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Ashwini Kumar Choubey. File

Ashwini Kumar Choubey served as Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in Modi 1, and a member of the 16th Lok Sabha. He was re-elcted from Buxar in 2019.

Mansukh L. Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya. File | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya, 46, is one of the young members of Modi 1.0 in which he served as Minister of State. He is from Gujarat and has also served as an MLA in the State.

Faggan Singh Kulaste

Faggan Singh Kulaste

Faggan Singh Kulaste, 60, was a former Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare. He represents Mandla constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri. File.

Diplomat-turned-politician, Hardeep Singh Puri made his unsuccessful foray into electoral battle in Amritsar in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Mr. Puri was made Union Minister of State for Urban Housing in September 2017 and a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh in January 2018. He has authored two books — Perilous Interventions: The Security Council and the Politics of Chaos and Delusional Politics: Back To The Future. His wife Lakshmi Puri is also a diplomat, and is curently serving as Deputy Executive Director, Strategic Partnerships, Coordination and Intergovernmental Support Bureau, U.N. Women.

R.K. Singh

Raj Kumar Singh. Photo courtesy: Twitter/@RajKSinghIndia

This former bureaucrat is the MP from Bihar's Arrah seat. He joined the BJP in 2013 and was fielded in Arrah the next year. In 2019, he defeated CPI(M-L)(L)'s Raju Yadav by more than 1,40,000 votes. He served as MoS in the renewable energy and power Ministries in Modi 1.0.

Prahlad Singh Patel

Prahalad Patel. File | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

This is the second stint for Prahalad Patel as a Minister. He previously held the portfolio of coal in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ministry. Mr. Patel was the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Mazdoor Mahasangh, the trade union wing of the BJP. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh constituency.

Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju. File

Kiren Rijiju takes oath. The Minister of State for Home Affairs in the outgoing government, Mr. Rijiju is the face of BJP in the Northeast. He is representing Arunachal (West) for the third time. Known for his oratory skills, Mr. Rijiju is one of the few leaders from the Northeast to make a mark in the national scene. His father Rinchin Kharu was the first pro-tem Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly. Mr. Rijiju faced criticism for the MHA's decision to send Rohingya Muslims back to Myanmar at a time when the country was accused of ethnic cleansing. He also had to apologise in the Lok Sabha for mistakenly referring Tamils as refugees.

Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh.

Jitendra Singh takes oath. Dr. Singh represents Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur in Lok Sabha. An endocrinology professor and a practicing medical professional, Dr. Singh was a junior Minister in the PMO and in-charge of North East Development in the outgoing government. Dr. Singh courted controversy with his remarks on abolishing the Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Shripad Yesso Naik

Shripad Yesso Naik takes oath. Mr. Naik is the BJP's North Goa MP. He served as MoS in the AYUSH and Health Ministries in the previos government.

Rao Inderjit Singh sworn in

Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh. File

Rao Inderjit Singh is represents Gurgaon in Haryana. A senior Ahirwal leader he served as Union Minister of State for Planning (independent charge) in the first Modi Ministry. He joined the BJP before the Lok Sabha election in 2014. A five-time MP, he defeated his nearest rival and Congress leader Capt. Ajay Yadav with more than four lakh votes to win Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat for the third consecutive term. He had earlier represented Mahendergarh Lok Sabha seat twice. Mr. Singh had quit Congress to join the BJP in 2014 following his differences with the then Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Mr. Singh has also been Minister of State for External Affairs and Defence Production during the UPA rule. Descendant of Rao Tula Rao, the 1857-Independence War freedom fighter, he has earlier been MLA four times and served as minister in the Haryana government. His father late Rao Birender Singh has been Chief Minister of Haryana and Union Agriculture and Food and Supplies Minister.

Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Santosh Kumar Gangwar | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

Santosh Kumar Gangwar takes oath as MoS.

Mr. Gangwar represents Bareilly and held the the portfolio of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment in the previous Ministry.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. File | Photo Credit: AP

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was the Minister of State for Agriculture in the previous Narendra Modi government. He defeated Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot in Jodhpur by a margin of 2.74 lakh votes.

Mr. Shekhawat is known for his active use of social media and is the most followed Indian politician on Quora. A person with RSS roots, Mr. Shekhawat is credited for organising Swadeshi Mela in Jodhpur, a platform to showcase indigeneous produces.

Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, 09/03/2015 : Giriraj Singh, BJP MP arrives at the Parliament House, in New Delhi on Monday. March 09, 2015. Photo: Shanker Chakravarty | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

Firebrand BJP leader from Bihar Giriraj Singh won the Lok Sabha election this time from Begusarai by defeating CPI candidate and former JNU student’s union president Kanhaiya Kumar by over 4 lakh votes. Mr. Singh was the only minister from Bihar in previous Modi government.

Mr. Singh has often grabbed headlines with his talks that leaned towards hard Hindutva and muscular nationalism. The Election Commission took action against him for his anti-Muslim comments during the election campaign. Though known to be close to Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah, his political differences with State leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and State party chief Nityanand Rai is an open secret.

Piyush Goyal

Union finance Minister Piyush Goyal arrives at the Parliament to present the Interim Budget 2019, on Friday. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Railways and Coal Minister in the outgoing Cabinet, Mr. Goyal served as the Interim Finance Minister when Arun Jaitley was undergoing medical treatment. The last budget of the NDA government was presented by Mr. Goyal.

A Chartered Accountant and Law graduate, Mr. Goyal was an investment banker before joining politics. His father Ved Prakash Goyal was a minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The Muslim face of BJP, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2016 from Jharkhand. He served as Minority Affairs Minister in Narendra Modi's government. He has also handled Parliamentary Affairs and I&B portfolios earlier as a junior minister.

Smriti Irani

History will remember the actor-turned-politician as the woman who defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his traditional stronghold Amethi.

A firebrand leader, this is Ms. Irani's first entry to the Lok Sabha. She had unsuccessfully contested from Chandini Chowk and Amethi earlier.

Her stint as a Minister in Mr. Modi's cabinet was a controversial one. When she was the HRD Minister, Dalit Scholar Rohith Vemula ended his life citing harassment and witholding stipend in his suicide note, which spearheaded country-wide campus uprisings. During her term as I&B Minister, a set of National Awardees boycotted the event after it was announced that President won't be distributing awards to all of them. She was also the Textiles Minister. Ms. Irani's educational qualification was also a subject of debate as it was found that degree was different everytime she filed nomination for contesting elections.

Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar at the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday.

A prominent leader from Maharashtra who made it big in Delhi, Prakash Javdekar is currently a Rajya Sabha member elected from Madhya Pradesh. He had earlier held Environment, Information and Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs portfolios as well. Mr. Javadekar is also a spokesperson of the BJP.

He started his political career as a student leader of ABVP and took part in the anti-Emergency protests.

S. Jaishankar

Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, a surprise pick in Narendra Modi’s council of ministers, is a seasoned diplomat who was the Indian government’s pointsman for China and the US.

Mr. Jaishankar, son of late K. Subrahmanyam, one of India’s leading strategic analysts, was a key member of the Indian team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal. The deal, initiated in 2005, took several years to craft, and was signed by the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh in 2007.

Mr. Jaishankar’s appointment as foreign secretary in January 2015 had evoked a sharp reaction from various quarters over the timing of the government’s decision to remove Sujatha Singh.

The 64-year-old had earlier served as India’s Ambassador to the US and before that to China. A 1977-batch IFS officer, Mr. Jaishankar played a key role in resolving the crisis following the incursion in Ladakh’s Depsang and the Doklam stand-off, handling the tough negotiations with Beijing. Among other positions, Mr. Jaishankar has been India’s High Commissioner to Singapore and Ambassador to the Czech Republic.

7.20 pm

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad made his maiden entry to the Lok Sabha by defeating his erstwhile party colleague Shatrugan Sinha in Bihar's Patnasahib constituency.

Ravi Shankar Prasad

A Supreme Court lawyer, Mr. Prasad started his political journey as an ABVP leader. He had participated actively in the“JP movement”, a student movement in Bihar started by veteran socialist leader Jay Prakash Narayan.

His father Thakur Prasad too had been a leading advocate of the Patna High Court and one of the leading founders of the Jan Sangh, which later became BJP. Under Vajpayee and Narendra Modi's cabinet, Mr. Prasad ealier served as junior minister of Coal, Communication, and I&B too.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the daughter-in-law of Shironmani Akali Dal patriach Parkash Singh Badal. Her husband Sukhbir Singh Badal was formerly Punjab's Deputy Chief Mininster. Ms. Badal was one of the few women ministers in Modi's cabinet and handled Food Processing Ministry. She is the lone minister from Shironmani Akali Dal.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman has the distinction of being the first full-time woman Defence Minister. Ms. Sitharaman hails from Tamil Nadu, is married into a Telugu family, and represents Karnataka in Rajya Sabha.

She first served as a junior minister handling commerce portfolio in the Narendra Modi cabinet before being elevated as the Defence Minister. She was also a spokesperson of BJP.

Ram Vilas Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan is sworn in after Ms. Sitharaman.

Ram Vilas Paswan. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Mr. Paswan did not contest the General Elections this time, but his party had won all six parliamentary seats it had contested in Bihar. Under the seat-sharing pact of NDA, the BJP president Amit Shah had, earlier, announced that Mr. Paswan would be sent to Rajya Sabha on first opportunity.

Mr. Paswan has been a Union Minister under several Prime Ministers. He was the Labour Minister under V.P Singh, Railway Minister in the United Front government, handled Mines and IT portfolio during Vajpayee's rule and was the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers during UPA-1. In the outgoing cabinet, Mr. Paswan was the Consumer Affairs Minister.

Sadananda Gowda

D.V. Sadananda Gowda

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Sadananda Gowda has been associated with the saffron party since Jana Sangh days. He was handpicked by B.S. Yeddyurappa to become the Karnataka Chief Minister when the veteran Karanataka BJP leader had to step down after his name surfaced in the illegal mining cases.

However, Mr. Gowda's chief ministership was short-lived as he had to make way for Jagadish Shetter. After facing a humiliating defeat in the 2013 Assembly elections, Mr. Gowda won the subsequent Lok Sabha elections from Bangalore North and shifted base to Delhi.

Mr. Gowda handled Railways, Law, Statistics, and Fertilizers Ministry in the outgoing government. Mr. Gowda presented the first Railway Budget of the Modi government, which had promised a high-speed bullet train. Two years later, the Railway Budget became a part of the General Budget.

Modi takes oath

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for the second time at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in News Delhi on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Senior BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, former Karnataka CM Sadananda Gowda all take oaths as Union Ministers.