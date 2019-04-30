Names missing from voters’ list, allege Mahul residents

Around 1,600 voters, who were relocated to Mahul in 2017, following the orders of the Bombay High Court, claimed that their names have been deleted from the voters’ list this year.

According to the residents, while their names were deleted from the voters’ list of the areas they originally belonged to, their names were not added to the voters’ list of Mahul either.

“The residents were living near the Tansa pipeline and were moved to Mahul after the HC said that they may be a threat to the water pipeline that supplies water to the city. They were able to vote during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election in 2017, but their names were deleted afterwards,” Bilal Khan, an activist who has been fighting for the rehabilitation of the people, said.

Anita Dolhe, one of the aggrieved voters, said she wanted to cast her vote but her name did not feature in any voters’ list. “It was very disappointing,” she said.

State Election Commission (SEC) officials said there was some issue about relocated Mahul residents. “There is a possibility of an issue in certain areas that are under redevelopment, but we have been campaigning in these areas, and had asked the voters to register their names well in time,” an official from the SEC said.