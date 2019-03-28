Government has shown courage for surgical strikes in all spheres, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the BJP’s campaign in western Uttar Pradesh, saying his government had shown the courage to conduct a surgical strike in all spheres — land, sky and space.

The contest is between a “a decisive government and an indecisive past”, Mr. Modi said at a rally, a day after announcing that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite.

On the one side there is a strong ‘chowkidar’ and on the other a line-up of tainted people, the Prime Minister said. “India has made up its mind who to vote for. I will give an account of my work, but at the same time seek an account from my opponents... a ‘chowkidar’ does no injustice.”

Mr. Modi began his speech by paying tributes to Choudhary Charan Singh, former Prime Minister and father of RLD leader Ajit Singh, who has aligned with the BSP and the SP in this election.