More than one-third of Maharashtra MPs are first timers

As many as 20 of the 48 MPs elected from Maharashtra are making their debut in the Lok Sabha.

While eleven of them are from the BJP, four are from the Shiv Sena, two are from the NCP, one is an independent backed by the NCP, and one each is from the Congress and the AIMIM.

Of the new MPs, Pratap Chilklikar, Imtiaz Jaleel, Hemant Patil, Suresh Dhanorkar and Girish Bapat from Nanded, Aurangabad, Hingoli, Chandrapur and Pune respectively are currently members of the State Assembly.

Actor Amol Kolhe form Shirur and Sunil Tatkare who defeated Union minister Geete in Raigad are first-time MPs from the NCP.

Other new faces are NCP-backed independent Navnit Rana from Amravati, AIMIM’s Auramgabad candidate Imtiaz Jaleel Syed, and Suresh Dhanorkar, the sole Congress MP in the state now.

From the BJP’s side, Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of senior Congress leader Radhakrishnan Vikhe Patil, Sunil Mendhe, Bharati Pawar, Unmesh Patil, Sudhakar Shrangare, Ranjit Nimbalkar, Manoj Kotak, Pratap Chiklikar, Girish Bapat, Jaisiddeshwar Swami and Ranjit Nimbalkar will be elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time.

The Shiv Sena candidates Dhairyasheel Mane, Omraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Mandlik and Hemant Patil will also be debutant Parliamentarians.