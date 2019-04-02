More than 1,800 complaints of poll code violation in State

Citizens, political candidates and their supporters in Maharashtra have submitted 1,862 complaints of violation of the model code of conduct in place for the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), district authorities have received most of the complaints, which include violations concerning road shows, rallies, distribution of cash, liquor to voters and recruitment processes initiated by local bodies.

The code of conduct came into force on March 10, when the schedule for the polls was announced. Lok Sabha elections to the 48 seats in Maharashtra will be held in four phases, on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

Under investigation

“Many of the complaints have been filed by alert citizens through our portal, and others by the candidates and their supporters. The complaints are under investigation, and offences would be registered if the violations are found to be valid,” a senior official from the CEO’s office said.

The office of the CEO said that cash seizure, too, has increased from ₹5.90 crore reported as on March 26 to ₹19.82 crore as on April 1. Teams from enforcing agencies have seized gold worth ₹38.36 crore, liquor worth ₹13.64 crore, and drugs worth ₹3.96 crore. The corresponding figures for March 26 were gold worth ₹0.48 crore, liquor worth ₹9.71 crore and drugs worth ₹3.11 crore, officials said.

The guidelines

The Election Commission of India (ECI), among other agencies, has already notified acts considered violation of the model code of conduct.

These include untimely recruitment processes by government bodies, disturbance caused by road shows to rival candidates, campaign rallies hindering traffic, distribution of cash and liquor, launch of new welfare programmes, unequal sharing of public spaces, non-cooperation with the poll duty officer, ruling party found using seat of power for campaigning, ad hoc appointments by ruling party ministers and unlicensed use of loudspeakers.

ECI app

The ECI has activated the C-vigil application on its online portal, which allows citizens to log on and file complaints of poll code violation. The complaints are then forwarded to a scrutiny committee for further investigation, and an offence is registered against those responsible if substantial ground is found for it. “The candidates should inform the local police to conduct rallies to enable the police authorities to make required security arrangements,” electoral officers said.

The ECI had recently pulled up enforcement agencies in the State after Maharashtra reported a low seizure count since the announcement of the code of conduct. Since March 10, the Income Tax Department and the Maharashtra Police had cumulatively seized unaccounted cash, liquor, drugs and electoral freebies lower than other States, such as Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Since then, the I-T department has seized items worth ₹6.2 crore in Zaveeri Bazar, senior officials said.