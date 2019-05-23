Modi wave 2.0 floods Haryana, H.P., Uttarakhand

The Narendra Modi wave 2.0 was clearly visible in North Indian States like Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi where the BJP won all the seats while the Congress drew a blank.

In Haryana, the BJP not only won or was leading in all the 10 seats of the State but the Congress suffered a big setback in the defeat of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupender Singh Hooda from the Sonipat seat.

His son, Deepender, who had survived the Modi wave in 2014 was engaged in a see-saw battle with BJP’s Arvind Sharma for the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat.

Mr. Sharma had switched from the Congress just months before the election to take on the Congress leader in his home turf.

Mr. Deepender had represented the constituency since 2004 back to back but at the time of filing this report, he was trailing by around 3,000 votes.

Congress’ decimation is certain to have an adverse impact in the Assembly elections that would take place in four-five months.

In Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi where the BJP had won all the seats last time, the party repeated the feat.

In Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the BJP leveraged the performance of the State government. But its campaign around a decisive leadership of Prime Minister Modi, especially on national security issues such as the Balakot airstrike after the Pulwama terror attack, seemed to have appealed to the voters.

These two north Indian States, apart from Haryana, sends its young men to the armed forces and the campaign theme around security clicked.

In Delhi, once again the party swept the polls, winning seven of seven seats. The verdict not only saw former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and Union Minister Ajay Maken lose but a complete decimation of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Vote share

But the bigger story perhaps was the vote share of over 50% for the BJP that clearly showed that even an alliance between the Congress and the AAP may not have made an electoral difference.

Buoyed by this victory, the BJP has already started talking about Mission 2020 to oust the AAP in the Assembly elections next year around February when Arvind Kejriwal completes his term of five years.