Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the State for two days and address four rallies as part of the campaign in the Lok Sabha constituencies going to the polls on April 18.

He will address rallies in Mysuru and Chitradurga on April 8. On April 12, he will address conventions in Bengaluru and a place between Udupi and Mangaluru, said BJP leader R. Ashok.

He is also likely to address two conventions around April 17 as part of campaigning for the constituencies going to the polls on April 23.