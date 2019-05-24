Lok Sabha Election 2019

M.K. Alagiri greets Modi

Former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. In a letter, the former DMK leader wished Mr. Modi good luck on being elected for a second term to lead the nation.

Mr. Alagiri, who was expelled from the DMK for his anti-party activities, has been keeping a low profile in politics. Even on the day of polling, when media persons asked for his comments, he preferred to remain silent.

