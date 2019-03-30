MDMK releases Vaiko’s campaign schedule

The MDMK has released its leader Vaiko’s electoral campaign schedule. On March 30, he would campaign in Modakkurichi and the following day, he is scheduled to campaign in Puducherry and Cuddalore areas.

On April 1, he would campaign in Tiruchi and Perambalur districts. The following day, Mr. Vaiko is electioneering in the Sriperumbudur and Kancheepuram Parliamentary constituencies.

He would cover Coimbatore on April 3 and the Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam areas on April 4 and the following day, the MDMK founder would campaign in Thanjavur and nearby areas.

On April 6, he would visit Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Manamadurai and Paramakudi areas and the following day he would campaign in Virudhunagar district. He would visit Theni Parliamentary constituency on April 8 and cover the Erode constituency on April 9 and 10, Pollachi and Tiruppur on April 11 and the Nilgiris on April 12.

After his campaign in Dindigul on April 13, in Arni and Tiruvannamalai on April 14 and Tenkasi on April 15, he will wind up his campaign on April 16.