Manvendra Singh, Vaibhav Gehlot in Congress’ list

The Congress released another list of 31 candidates for Lok Sabha polls on Thursday mid night. The party has announced 19 candidates for Rajasthan and six candidates for Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh each.

Congress has fielded Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Jodhpur seat while Manvendra Singh, son of former BJP leader Jaswant Singh, has been fielded from Barmer.

In Gujarat, the party has fielded veteran legislators: Punjabhai Vansh from Junagadh, Jitu Chaudhary from ST reserved Valsad, Lalit Kagathara from Rajkot and Lalit Vasoya from Dhoraji.

In Rajasthan, the party has declared 19 candidates and now six candidates are yet to be declared. There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. In 2014, BJP had swept the state winning all 25 seats.

It may be noted that Manvendra Singh was the Congress candidate against Vasundhara Raje Scindia in the last year’s assembly polls which saw Congress returning to power in the state.