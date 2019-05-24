Mamata calls emergency meeting of Trinamool MPs, party leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister and the Trinamool Congrees head Mamata Banerjee has called an emergency meeting of her party leaders at her home on Saturday following the saffron surge in the State during the Lok Sabha polls.

“Our party supremo will be meeting victorious candidates as well as those who lost the polls. District presidents and other senior leaders will also be present at the meeting. We will discuss the election results and take stock of both our weaknesses and strengths,” a senior Trinamool leader said Friday.

“The results came as a rude shock to all of us. We couldn’t anticipate such a mandate against us... We need to rectify the mistakes and reach out to the masses before it is too late,” he said.

West Bengal witnessed a saffron surge on May 23 with the BJP winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the State, up from two in 2014.

Trinamool won 22 seats, down from 34 in 2014.

While the Trinamool was able to clinch 43.28% of the vote share counted so far, the saffron party bagged 40.25%.

The four-party Left Front, that ruled the State for 34 years till 2011, recieved 7.8% of the votes with its candidates losing deposits in all seats but one.

The Congress bagged two seats, down from four last time, and has won a vote share of 5.61%.