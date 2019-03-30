LS polls a battle to save India: Farooq

The forthcoming general election will be a battle to save India, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said here on Saturday.

Addressing party workers at the party headquarters, the former Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) chief minister also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making false promises.

“This election is a battle to save India. It is not just about Jammu and Kashmir. You have to safeguard religious freedom,” Dr. Abdullah said.

“This election is about whether India will remain a secular India. It is not a question about Farooq Abdullah, but the question of saving the country. So, remember this (election) is a bigger battle,” he added.

The NC president, is seeking re-election from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.