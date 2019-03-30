Lok Sabha Election 2019

LS polls a battle to save India: Farooq

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah addresses an election rally in Srinagar on March 30, 2019.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah addresses an election rally in Srinagar on March 30, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

more-in

The forthcoming general election will be a battle to save India, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said here on Saturday.

Addressing party workers at the party headquarters, the former Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) chief minister also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making false promises.

“This election is a battle to save India. It is not just about Jammu and Kashmir. You have to safeguard religious freedom,” Dr. Abdullah said.

“This election is about whether India will remain a secular India. It is not a question about Farooq Abdullah, but the question of saving the country. So, remember this (election) is a bigger battle,” he added.

The NC president, is seeking re-election from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Comments
Related Topics Elections National Other States Lok Sabha Election 2019
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2019 10:33:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha-2019/ls-polls-a-battle-to-save-india-farooq/article26689461.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story