Long queues, city’s highest turnout in Mumbai North

Suburban Gujarati and Marathi voters came out in large numbers to ensure a record poll percentage in Mumbai North, where the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) incumbent candidate Gopal Shetty was pitted against the Congress’s Urmila Matondkar.

The constituency, with an electorate of 17.25 lakh, reported an estimated 59.32% polling, the highest in the city. Despite complaints about EVMs and names missing from the voter list, traditional Gujarati belts of Borivali, Dahisar and Charkop reported a record turnout. “I am delighted to see the long queues, because when I came here first in 1992, we had to drag people out to polling booths,” said Mr. Shetty, who voted at the JB Khot School in Sai Baba Nagar, Borivali.

Early morning queues were visible in several areas, but the Election Commission attributed them to the use of VVPAT, which took longer to register votes. At some booths in Charkop, voters were seen shouting at election officials, but stopped when local MLA Yogesh Sagar was called to pacify them. “I request you to show patience for some time. We are sorting the issues out,” he was seen telling voters standing in the queue at Booth 34.

“It is taking nearly a minute to cast three votes, and even longer for senior citizens. I have been waiting for one-and-a-half hours, while my husband had to wait for over three hours in the queue. Not everyone can afford to wait this long,” Raksha Mehta, a resident of Sahyadri Nagar, Charkop, said.

The Marathi and Muslim areas of Malad-Malvani, Magathane and Kandivali (East) recorded lower turnouts. The low percentage in Magathane, a stronghold of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, is thought to be a setback party chief Raj Thackeray’s aggressive campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We have voted for development. Aggressive orators such as Mr. Thackeray are never seen visiting these areas once the speeches are done. What matters is work on the ground: water connections, street lights,” Anant Ganpat, a private contractor and resident of Sai Baba Mandir, Magathane, said. He was accompanied by his family, including his mother Sonia (60), who had not heard Mr. Thackeray’s speeches this time.

Other voters in the area said they did not have national issues like the Balakot strike on their mind while exercising their franchise.

“Why should the claims of attack on Pakistan be an issue for us? We want jobs, many of which have moved to the outskirts of Mumbai,” said 38-year-old Harshada Kotkar, a private worker.

In Muslim-dominated Malad-Malvani, 300 Border Security Force jawans guarded sensitive polling booths. Speaking on the low turnout in the Congress stronghold, MLA Aslam Shaikh said, “We have always recorded less than 48% polling, but this time it was lower since many people from Uttar Pradesh were visiting home during the holidays.”